Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires Shares of 15,257 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX opened at $92.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.29. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $171.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

