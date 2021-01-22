Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys Shares of 1,431 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,884.15 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,760.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1,622.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.72.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.