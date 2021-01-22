Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,271,000 after buying an additional 538,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,905,000 after purchasing an additional 653,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,182,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $81.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $90.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

