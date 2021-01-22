Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Cut by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 2.7% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after buying an additional 860,278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $601,185,000 after buying an additional 300,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,715,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,609,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,777,838. The company has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.