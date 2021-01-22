Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.68. 13,609,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,777,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.37.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

