Comerica Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMA. Stephens upgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Compass Point lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Shares of CMA opened at $62.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $67.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

