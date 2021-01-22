Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Commerce Bancshares accounts for about 1.4% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at $53,243,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.19. 488,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,118. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.70. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

