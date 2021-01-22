Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.87

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.87 and traded as high as $21.44. Commercial Metals shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 1,265,876 shares changing hands.

CMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 36,980 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,164,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,229 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

