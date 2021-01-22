Commerzbank’s (CRZBY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRZBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.
Shares of CRZBY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 614,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,730. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.33.
Commerzbank Company Profile
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.
