Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.60

Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.60 and last traded at $70.58, with a volume of 366866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average is $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $152,539.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $669,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,054.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,543 shares of company stock worth $2,159,381. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.