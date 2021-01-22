Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will post sales of $20.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.18 million and the lowest is $19.16 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $16.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $75.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.72 million to $76.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $87.52 million, with estimates ranging from $77.70 million to $100.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $117,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $235,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHCT stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

