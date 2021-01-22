Comparing Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ)

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nine Energy Service and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service 1 8 0 0 1.89 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nine Energy Service presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.30%. Given Nine Energy Service’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nine Energy Service is more favorable than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service -136.82% -65.52% -17.29% Eco-Stim Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service $832.94 million 0.10 -$217.75 million $0.32 8.66 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $40.71 million 0.00 -$87.87 million N/A N/A

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nine Energy Service.

Volatility & Risk

Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.74, suggesting that its stock price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Eco-Stim Energy Solutions

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is an oilfield service and technology company. The company provides management technologies, well stimulation and completion services to oil and gas producers. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

