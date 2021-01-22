Comparing UDR (NYSE:UDR) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and UDR (NYSE:UDR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and UDR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.61 billion 1.68 $115.44 million $2.63 7.88 UDR $1.15 billion 10.04 $184.96 million $2.08 18.88

UDR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and UDR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 2 6 4 0 2.17 UDR 2 3 8 0 2.46

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus target price of $15.64, suggesting a potential downside of 24.57%. UDR has a consensus target price of $40.77, suggesting a potential upside of 3.82%. Given UDR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UDR is more favorable than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDR has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and UDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -26.65% -5.65% -3.04% UDR 10.91% 4.83% 1.69%

Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out 1.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UDR pays out 69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and UDR has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. UDR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of UDR shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of UDR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UDR beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

About UDR

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,320 apartment homes including 819 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.