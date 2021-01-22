Compound Trading Up 2.9% This Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Compound has a market capitalization of $908.72 million and approximately $224.77 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for $203.95 or 0.00629869 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000140 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 77.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,455,547 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

