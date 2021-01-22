Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

CGEN opened at $12.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $864.83 million, a PE ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 25.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,672,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after acquiring an additional 133,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Compugen by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after buying an additional 291,950 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,562,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 516,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

