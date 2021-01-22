Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.
CGEN opened at $12.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $864.83 million, a PE ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $19.90.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 25.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,672,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after acquiring an additional 133,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Compugen by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after buying an additional 291,950 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,562,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 516,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Compugen
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.
