Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,207.42

Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,207.42 and traded as high as $2,472.00. Computacenter plc (CCC.L) shares last traded at $2,454.00, with a volume of 132,069 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,365.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,207.42.

Computacenter plc (CCC.L) Company Profile (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

