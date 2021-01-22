Conceal Price Reaches $0.0423 on Major Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $399,775.59 and $25,775.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,339,035 coins and its circulating supply is 9,444,995 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

