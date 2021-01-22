Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Tops $0.0090

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Content Value Network has a market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $649,090.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. One Content Value Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00069664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.16 or 0.00584918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00044537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.86 or 0.04293562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016855 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network (CRYPTO:CVNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 coins. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

