Content Value Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $629,299.00 (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Content Value Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and $629,299.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00066125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.51 or 0.00582791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00043519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.94 or 0.04062091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016318 BTC.

Content Value Network Coin Profile

CVNT is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 coins. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.