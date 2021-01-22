ContentBox Price Up 2.7% This Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One ContentBox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $2.03 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00326312 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

