Contentos (COS) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a market capitalization of $16.89 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00066945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.39 or 0.00588444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.81 or 0.04143889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016596 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,324,223 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,501,044 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.