Contentos Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $16.91 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00070962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.28 or 0.00601643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.61 or 0.04426051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017154 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,324,223 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,501,044 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Contentos

