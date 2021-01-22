Contrasting Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) & NanoFlex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and NanoFlex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Everspin Technologies and NanoFlex Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Everspin Technologies
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|NanoFlex Power
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Volatility and Risk
Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoFlex Power has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
26.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NanoFlex Power shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Everspin Technologies and NanoFlex Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Everspin Technologies
|-24.00%
|-44.04%
|-24.46%
|NanoFlex Power
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Everspin Technologies and NanoFlex Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Everspin Technologies
|$37.50 million
|2.99
|-$14.67 million
|($0.80)
|-7.36
|NanoFlex Power
|$290,000.00
|98.92
|-$13.52 million
|N/A
|N/A
NanoFlex Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everspin Technologies.
Summary
NanoFlex Power beats Everspin Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.
NanoFlex Power Company Profile
NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer, and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.
