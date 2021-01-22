Conversion Labs Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CVLB)

Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 6,894 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 951% compared to the typical volume of 656 call options.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Conversion Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get Conversion Labs alerts:

Shares of CVLB traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $11.08. 1,940,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,175. The firm has a market cap of $256.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.37. Conversion Labs has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81.

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Conversion Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conversion Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.