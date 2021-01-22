Conwest Associates (OTCMKTS:CWPS) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) shot up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01. 130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30.

Conwest Associates Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWPS)

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

