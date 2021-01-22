Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s share price was down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 12,920,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 10,717,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRBP shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $177.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $75,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 315,902 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2,462.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

