CorionX (CORX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $75,834.00

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. CorionX has a market capitalization of $50,298.81 and approximately $75,834.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CorionX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One CorionX token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CorionX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00066123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.00591072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00044412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,262.71 or 0.03990107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016304 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,257,585 tokens. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx

CorionX Token Trading

CorionX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.