Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$125.77 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AR. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

TSE:AR opened at C$2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$752.87 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.42.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

