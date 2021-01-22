Cormark Comments on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.50.

TSE:ERO opened at C$21.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.30. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of C$8.40 and a 12-month high of C$23.20.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

