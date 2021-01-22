Cortex (CTXC) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $26.82 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

