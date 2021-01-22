Cortex Price Reaches $0.11 (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Cortex has a market cap of $26.76 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00066354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.87 or 0.00584502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.01 or 0.04054297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016464 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

