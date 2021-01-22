Cosmos 24-Hour Volume Hits $832.32 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.91 or 0.00024980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $832.32 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,711.09 or 1.00205763 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00016085 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 266,979,369 coins and its circulating supply is 209,194,766 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

