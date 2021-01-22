Cosmos Reaches 1-Day Volume of $761.36 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 20% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $761.36 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.29 or 0.00025261 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,793.33 or 0.99969705 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00015979 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 267,004,853 coins and its circulating supply is 209,220,250 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

