COTI (COTI) Hits Market Capitalization of $39.81 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. COTI has a market cap of $39.81 million and $14.81 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.0701 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00051674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00121536 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00071350 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00269986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066493 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038442 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI's genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. COTI's official website is coti.io . COTI's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI's official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

