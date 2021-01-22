CoTrader 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $26,116.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $26,116.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00068059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.60 or 0.00579679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00043958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.76 or 0.04229508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016782 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

