Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 30,957,010 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 9,643,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Consumer Edge cut Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.10 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Get Coty alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bayern Anna Von bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johannes P. Huth bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $6,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,888.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 383.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Coty by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 151,084 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Coty by 15.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,784 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.