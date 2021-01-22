CounterPath Co. (PATH.TO) (TSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of CounterPath Co. (PATH.TO) (TSE:PATH) (NASDAQ:CPAH) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.26 and last traded at C$4.26. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.35.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. The stock has a market cap of C$27.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81.

CounterPath Co. (PATH.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PATH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite that enables consumers and business users to make VoIP audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and Bria Solo, which offers individual users to deploy their own softphones for use against SIP-based call sever.

