Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.90.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 252,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 617.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.