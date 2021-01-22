Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Downgraded by Truist

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.
Cousins Properties stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,162,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,451,000 after acquiring an additional 548,108 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,750,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,768,000 after acquiring an additional 553,729 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 68.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,235,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,584 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,623,000 after acquiring an additional 267,335 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
Further Reading: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.