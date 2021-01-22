Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Downgraded by Truist

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,162,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,451,000 after acquiring an additional 548,108 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,750,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,768,000 after acquiring an additional 553,729 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 68.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,235,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,584 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,623,000 after acquiring an additional 267,335 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

