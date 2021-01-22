COVA (COVA) Market Capitalization Achieves $502,697.83

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. COVA has a total market capitalization of $502,697.83 and approximately $10,987.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.91 or 0.00579559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00044041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.69 or 0.04242942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016818 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

