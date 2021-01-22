Covesting (COV) 1-Day Volume Hits $106,487.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Covesting has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $106,487.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00065587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.63 or 0.00587041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,260.34 or 0.03964289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.