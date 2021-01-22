Covesting (COV) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.64 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Covesting has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $122,215.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covesting has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.89 or 0.00574863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00044006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.46 or 0.04249991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016478 BTC.

About Covesting

COV is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

