Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Sells $535,162.32 in Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $535,162.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,211.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CVET traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.74. 1,022,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,401. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $39.68.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($8.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 43.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 79,410 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 12.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 71.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,970 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

