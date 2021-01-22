Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Sells $535,162.32 in Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $535,162.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,211.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CVET traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.74. 1,022,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,401. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $39.68.
Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($8.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 43.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 79,410 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 12.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 71.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,970 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Covetrus Company Profile
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
