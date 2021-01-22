Cream (CRM) Reaches Market Cap of $28,067.54

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 24.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cream has traded down 58.3% against the dollar. Cream has a market cap of $28,067.54 and $94.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,645.11 or 0.99882061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00025155 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.47 or 0.00322692 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.35 or 0.00616044 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00158075 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002466 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002011 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00033193 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

