Cred Hits Market Cap of $2.34 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Cred coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Cred has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $1.32 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cred has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.00568599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00043733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.73 or 0.04233089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016311 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.