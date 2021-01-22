Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) a €81.00 Price Target

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) received a €81.00 ($95.29) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s current price.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.00 ($77.65).

Get HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) alerts:

Shares of HFG opened at €66.30 ($78.00) on Friday. HelloFresh SE has a 52-week low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 52-week high of €68.65 ($80.76). The business’s fifty day moving average is €60.02 and its 200-day moving average is €49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.