Credit Suisse Group Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $330.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FB. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

FB opened at $272.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.5% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC grew its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

