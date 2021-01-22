Credit Suisse Group Boosts TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$70.00

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.35.

Shares of TRP traded down C$0.84 on Friday, hitting C$56.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,830,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.79. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$47.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$51.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,553.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,773. Also, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total value of C$512,626.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,929.76. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,653 shares of company stock worth $194,600.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

