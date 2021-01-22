Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADDYY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.18. The company had a trading volume of 26,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,214. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. adidas has a 1 year low of $87.65 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.14, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in adidas by 15.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 32.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

