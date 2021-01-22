Creditcoin (CTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.08 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $455.30 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,315.45 or 0.99855845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00025546 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016044 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,627 coins and its circulating supply is 568,989,060 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

